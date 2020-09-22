Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.24. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

