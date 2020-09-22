Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $302.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 927,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

