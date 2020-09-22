Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $136.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $117.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $530.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.10 million to $531.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $577.05 million, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $599.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $302.18 million, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

