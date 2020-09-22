Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Down 2.8%

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.86. 39,395 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth $389,000. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 240,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 84,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,004,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 785,686 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.