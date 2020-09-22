Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s share price was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 2,882,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,207,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth $687,000.

About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.