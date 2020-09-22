Alpha Token Market Cap Tops $100,029.19 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, EtherFlyer, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $100,029.19 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00225976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00085249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.01399261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00194985 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,231,759 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, EtherFlyer and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

