Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Sells $86,969.61 in Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $86,969.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Get Alterola Biotech alerts:

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Alterola Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterola Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.