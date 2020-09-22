Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,422. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

