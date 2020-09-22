Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,182 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 834,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 1,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $357.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

