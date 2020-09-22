Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 36,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 122,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.