Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Shares Up 7.3%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.27. 536,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 435,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Ambac Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $562.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 527.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 471,369 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 659,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 435,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 185,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

