Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $523.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

