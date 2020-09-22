American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 34,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 105.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 138.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after purchasing an additional 582,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 48.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

