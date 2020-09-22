American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 225,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,139. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.