American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $961.00 million. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 225,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,139. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

