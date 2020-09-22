American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report sales of $540.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.95 million to $553.68 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $590.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 30,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.62. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 258,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

