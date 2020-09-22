American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. American Homes 4 Rent also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $28.16. 49,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 93.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 49.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.