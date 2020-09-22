American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings. American National BankShares posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American National BankShares.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

AMNB traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,978. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $226.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American National BankShares by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

