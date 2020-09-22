American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. American River Bankshares also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 9,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

