America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL) Stock Price Down 24%

America’s Suppliers, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASL) fell 24% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 9,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

About America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL)

America's Suppliers Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based wholesaler of general merchandise for smaller distributors, retailers, and non-profit organizations in the United States. It offers its products through its Websites, DollarDays.com and WowMyUniverse.com. The company provides approximately 270,000 products through its Internet catalog, including 10,000 closeout items at further discounted prices.

