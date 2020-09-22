Ameris Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ABCB stock remained flat at $$21.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,225. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

