Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.69.

AMGN stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.61. The stock had a trading volume of 48,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.29. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

