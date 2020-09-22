AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $68,698,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.61. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

