Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $37.04 on Top Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $817.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amoveo has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.04 or 0.00353255 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.44 or 0.04420222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

