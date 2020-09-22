Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Trading Down 1.3%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.83. 93,576 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,000,000.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.