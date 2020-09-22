Analysts Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.90 Million

Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce $133.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.80 million and the highest is $135.00 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $114.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $502.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $503.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $545.85 million, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

ADTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,368. The stock has a market cap of $493.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.31. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 204.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 706,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 473,940 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 186.7% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 403,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 262,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

