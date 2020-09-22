Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

ARI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,892. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.72%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.9% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

