Analysts Anticipate Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce $14.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.74 million. Asure Software posted sales of $24.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $63.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.10 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 538,413 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170,687 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 148.9% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 45.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 221,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 2,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,772. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.