Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 146,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -589.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

