Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report sales of $198.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.40 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $198.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $766.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $770.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $819.35 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $829.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 6,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $285,505.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,029,614.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,497. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

