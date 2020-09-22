Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.89. Generac posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Generac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Generac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter.

Generac stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.08. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

