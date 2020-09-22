Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GTT Communications.

GTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 43.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,810,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 536,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $349.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

