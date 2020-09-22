Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.51). GTT Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

GTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of GTT stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 18,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,849. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $349.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

