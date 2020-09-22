Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.84. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWC. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

NYSE:HWC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,716. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

