Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.20. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 33.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

KMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. 81,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

