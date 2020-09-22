Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Lannett reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lannett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE LCI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 13,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $247.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 263,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 108,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

