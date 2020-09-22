Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,258,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,744,000 after acquiring an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after buying an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,340,000 after buying an additional 902,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after buying an additional 11,588,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460,567 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. 4,309,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

