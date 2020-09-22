Analysts Anticipate Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Navistar International posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NYSE NAV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,976. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -474.84 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Navistar International by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Navistar International by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

