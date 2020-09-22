Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 70.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3,983.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 137,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,396. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.