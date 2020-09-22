Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 70.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3,983.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 137,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,396. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

