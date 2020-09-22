Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to Post $0.85 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,911,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,318 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,531.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SITE traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.41. 10,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $132.32.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

