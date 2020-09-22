Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $46.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

