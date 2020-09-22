Analysts Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to announce sales of $814.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.40 million. Timken reported sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.75. 12,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,927. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.