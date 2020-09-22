Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%.

AUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 822,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,723,457. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Yamana Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

