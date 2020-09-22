Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $207.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.65 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $227.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $891.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $863.50 million to $938.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $934.33 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $987.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $35.03. 1,340,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

