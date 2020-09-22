Analysts Expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to report $215.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.10 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $229.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $869.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $881.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $874.62 million, with estimates ranging from $840.50 million to $888.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $34.77. 136,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,788. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,147,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,678 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,069,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,649,000.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

