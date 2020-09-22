Analysts Expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million.

FUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

In related news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.74.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

