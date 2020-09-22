Analysts Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Athersys also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athersys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 21,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -1.80. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $264,713.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,789 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 436,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 316,230 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

