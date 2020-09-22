Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.03. Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stratasys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 862,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 944,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $725.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

