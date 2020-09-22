Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP (LON: BP):

9/21/2020 – BP had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

9/17/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – BP had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – BP had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BP stock traded down GBX 9.70 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 236.05 ($3.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,882,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 303.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

