Analysts Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Target Price at $13.17

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 5,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

